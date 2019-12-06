App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 09:32 PM IST

Finance Commission submits report for FY21 to FM Sitharaman

The 15th Finance Commission was constituted by the President of India under Article 280 of the Constitution on November 27, 2017, to make recommendations for a period of five years from April 2020 to March 2025.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Finance Commission on December 6 submitted its report for the financial year 2020-21 to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The panel, headed by N K Singh, on Thursday submitted its report to the President.

"Shri @NKSingh_MP, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission of India, along with the members and senior officials of the Commission, calls on Smt @nsitharaman and presents the Commission's report for the Financial Year 2020-21," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

The Commission had a wide ranging terms of reference contained in the Presidential Notification.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 09:32 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Finance Commission #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

