Finance Commission submits report for FY21 to FM Sitharaman

The Finance Commission on December 6 submitted its report for the financial year 2020-21 to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The panel, headed by N K Singh, on Thursday submitted its report to the President.

"Shri @NKSingh_MP, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission of India, along with the members and senior officials of the Commission, calls on Smt @nsitharaman and presents the Commission's report for the Financial Year 2020-21," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

The 15th Finance Commission was constituted by the President of India under Article 280 of the Constitution on November 27, 2017, to make recommendations for a period of five years from April 2020 to March 2025.

The Commission had a wide ranging terms of reference contained in the Presidential Notification. Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.