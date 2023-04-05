 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Finmin to review banks’ progress under financial inclusion schemes on April 13: Sources

Meghna Mittal
Apr 05, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna (PMMY) was launched in 2015 to finance micro and small enterprises. Around 39 crore loans have been extended under the scheme till January 2023.

Financial inclusion schemes include Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), etc.

The Finance Ministry will be holding a review of the financial inclusion schemes with public sector banks on April 13 including the Mudra yojana and Stand Up India scheme, sources said.

"The meeting on April 13 will review progress under financial inclusion and related issues, jansuraksha schemes, pradhanmantri mudra yojana, Stand Up India and PM SVANidhi scheme," an official told Moneycontrol. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of financial services secretary Vivek Joshi, he said.

The meeting will be attended by the SBI Chiarman, MD & CEOs of all public sector banks, and the CEO of the National Payments Corporation of India.

In order to offer banking and financial services to every individual without discrimination, the government has implemented many flagship schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), etc.