Fin Min likely to invite financial bids for strategic sale of HLL Lifecare in Sept

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) invited preliminary bids for selling 100 percent of the government's stake in HLL Lifecare in 2022.

The Finance Ministry is likely to invite financial bids for the strategic sale of HLL Lifecare in September, after the approval of the Alternative Mechanism (AM) on the share purchase agreement (SPA), a government official said. The development comes after Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, informed the Parliament on August 7 that the government will not consider requests from stakeholders to stop the privatisation of the public sector enterprise.

“The government is going ahead with the strategic sale of HLL Lifecare. The share purchase agreement is likely to receive AM approval soon. The financial bids will be invited in a month’s time by DIPAM,” the official told Moneycontrol.

The AM comprises Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, and the Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The request for proposal (RFP) and SPA will be shared with the Transaction Adviser (TA) for issuing to the short-listed bidders for placing financial bids.

The RFP document describes evaluation criteria on which proposal will be assessed and is used to elicit a formal financial bid from potential investors.

The decision to privatise HLL Lifecare, which played a key role in the procurement and distribution of emergency medical supplies during the pandemic, was opposed by workers. HLL, a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of contraceptives, women’s healthcare products, hospital supplies as well as other pharmaceutical products.

Though the government received multiple bids for the privatisation of HLL Lifecare back in March 2022, the process of strategic sale has been pending.

"Strategic disinvestment is based on the rationale that wherever competitive industry has come of age, the economic and job-creating potential of the public enterprise and the economy is better realised in the hands of the private sector through infusion of capital and better management practices, while freeing public resources for social sector and infrastructure," Karad had said on the reasons behind the decision in the written response to Parliament.

On the issue of protecting employees under the divestment process, the minister had said the terms and conditions in disinvestment include employee-related provisions and after privatisation the prospects of employees are also expected to improve with the growth in production, productivity and profitability.

After the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) invited preliminary bids for selling 100 percent of the government's stake in HLL Lifecare in 2022, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) had also applied to participate in the auction.

The bid submitted by the Kerala government as a lead member of a consortium was given due consideration, but its Expression of Interest (EoI) could not qualify since it did not meet the eligibility criteria.