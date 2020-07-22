FIITJEE to conduct scholarship/admission test using online proctoring on August 2

Engineering test preparation institute FIITJEE said today, that it will conduct the Proctored Online Scholarship cum Admission Test (POSAT) 2020 on August 2. The test will be supervised by a software to ensure that no cheating takes place during the test.

Students will be taking the test from home and will be monitored by a proctor. This software will look over the examination process using artificial intelligence tools and live video recording. This is in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) which forced educational centers to stay shut. Students have been asked to stay indoors.

POSAT is for students currently studying in Class XI or those who have already cleared XII. Students preparing for the JEE examination and intending to take admission into FIITJEE Classroom/Live Online Classroom Programme can apply for this test. To get scholarships or fee waivers at the institute, students have to appear for POSAT.

This exam can also be taken by those students who have already joined FIITJEE classroom program during lockdown through home-based online admission tests.

“It is important to be flexible and adapt to newer ways of overcoming those challenges. Innovation is the key essence. Today we are hit by COVID-19, tomorrow it could be something else so sooner we adapt we will emerge victorious.” said Partha Halder, Director at FIITJEE

A three-tier Proctoring System will be implemented wherein the first-tier is handled by artificial intelligence, the second-tier by trained invigilator (online proctor), and the third-tier is post-test proctoring by examination supervisor with the help of periodic images captured during the test, video recording and click-by-click audit trail of the student.

The proctored online test is a replica of the offline test where invigilation of the test is done through live online proctor through AI.

Students will be supervised with the help of a camera and mic on their laptop, desktop, mobile. The AI then tracks and monitors each and every activity of students. This includes face detection, face recognition, detecting multiple faces, detecting objects like books, mobile phones, etc. It also assess navigation away from the test screen, detecting dual-screen attached to the system and detecting secondary sound source.

It means, in case the student does any other activity on his / her system apart from giving the test, then the AI system starts giving red alerts and passes on the information to the online proctor. The proctor can then send alerts to the students. In case repeated warnings cross a threshold, it will debar the student from taking the test further.