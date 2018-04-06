FIEO to participate in China Import-Export Fair in June

Federation of Indian Export Organisation, set up by the Ministry of Commerce, would lead a traders delegation to the 25th China-Import Export Fair, scheduled to be held in June.

Following the new trade restrictions imposed by the United States, exporters need to look for better prospects and it is time to look at opportunities that are closer to home, FIEO said in an official release.

"China is offering huge potential for startups and small exporters. India's exports to China registered an increase of over 53 per cent to USD 1.24 billion in 2017", it said.

Some of the exports that offer huge potential are organic chemicals, textiles and garments, silks, granites, minerals, medical device and pharmaceuticals, it said.

The expo, scheduled to be held at the Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 14 to 20, 2018, has come at a time with huge opportunities available for exporters to explore, the release said. FIEO would set up a pavilion that would provide stalls to small exporters at concessional rates, it added.