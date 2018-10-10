Festive season surge: 2 lakh jobs on offer in online retail, food delivery sectors

It is the beginning of that season when India shops the most. And it is good news for not just companies who garner 40 percent of their yearly revenue between October and January, but also for job-seekers in the e-commerce sector. At least 2 lakh new jobs will be created this season to meet the sales demand, according to staffing companies.

The largest online retailers, Amazon and Flipkart, are said to have hired almost 85,000 people to meet the delivery demand during the Navratri, Diwali, Christmas and New Year period.

Mayur Saraswat, Head Sales-Digital, TeamLease Services, said it is not just e-retailers that are hiring. It also includes online food delivery firms.

“An estimated 20,000 open opportunities will be available at any particular time among food delivery firms in these three months of the festive season,” he added. Festivals mean families having a steady flow of guests during the season, a factor that pushes up demand for ordering food online.

Among the e-commerce firms, he said while there will be another 70,000 new jobs added, companies should look at retention of people.

He explained that there are 2.5 lakh delivery executives in the market, which could scale up to 1 million in three years. However, he added that managing and retaining people even after the festive rush is over is key.

Konika Chadha, Head of Search-Financial & Consumer Markets, Korn Ferry Professional Search & RPO, said they have seen a change in customer trends in not only using more e-commerce services for retail but also a demand for food delivery.

"During festive time, we also see a rise in seasonal workers in metros, who come from tier 2 and 3 cities and take up temporary employment," said Chadha.

During the festive months, incentives, including bonuses, gift coupons and spot rewards for meeting targets are also provided to delivery executives.

This is also because the rate of attrition in this segment is much higher and touches 40-45 percent during busy months, primarily because companies actively poach from each other.

Human resource officials said among job roles, delivery boys account for 80 percent of the jobs. The rest of the roles are in the areas of warehousing, packaging and shop-floor product sorting.

Flipkart arranges for special benefits for Big Billion Day Sales

To boost the morale of employees during the Big Billion Day Sales, Flipkart has arranged for 24/7 tuck-shops across the three buildings of its headquarters. Breakfast, lunch and dinner is on the house. The company is also providing bedding to employees as well as bunker rooms for those who need serious rest.

To ensure employees’ safety during this crucial and high-pressure time, there are ambulances on site at all times along with organised late night drops, security guards and escorts for female employees.

“The Big Billion Days really bring out the best of working at Flipkart. We work and come together like a family for these five days, deal with challenges together, lean-in while ensuring everything goes smoothly. There are times when it feels like a big party and times when it feels like a high-level strategic meeting, but we’re all in it together, with the same goal,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart.