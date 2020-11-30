PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Fed says extending four emergency liquidity programs to March 31, 2021

The programs, separate from credit programs the US Treasury recently ordered closed on Dec. 31, include the Commercial Paper Liquidity Facility, the Primary Dealer Credit Facility, the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility.

Reuters

The US Federal Reserve said November 30 it is extending emergency liquidity programs for the commercial paper and other key financial markets through March 31, a step to help financial markets plan through the start of the next year as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The programs, separate from credit programs the US Treasury recently ordered closed on Dec. 31, include the Commercial Paper Liquidity Facility, the Primary Dealer Credit Facility, the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility.

 
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Economy #United States #US Federal Reserve #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.