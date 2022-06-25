Fed policymakers embrace more rate hikes, markets a little less

A pair of US central bankers said they supported further sharp interest rate hikes to stem rapid price rises, even as investors cheered economic data showing inflation expectations to be less worrisome than initially feared.
Last week, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its biggest hike since 1994 - to a range of 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent, and signaled its policy rate would rise to 3.4 percent by the end of this year.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell had cited the initial read of 3.3 percent: A possible early warning that months of 8%-plus consumer price inflation were beginning to undermine public faith in the Fed's ability to contain price pressures -- as one reason policymakers supported the big rate increase in June.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Friday said she would still have supported a 75 basis point hike in June even had she known the revised 3.1 percent figure.
Bullard since last summer has been one of the Fed's most vocal hawks.
Both Daly and Bullard expressed confidence the Fed will be able to avoid recession, citing the strength of the labor market and economy's momentum, helped by excess household savings that Daly said had not been spent down as quickly as she forecast.
Interest rate futures traders pared their expectations for Fed rate hikes and though they continue to price in a 75-basis point hike in July, ended the day reflecting expectations for a year-end Fed policy rate of 3.4 percent, exactly what Fed policymakers' own forecasts suggest.
US stocks ended the week up, with the S&P 500 Index marking its biggest one-day jump since May 2020.