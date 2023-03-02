 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed is set to hike rates to 6% or more. Will RBI follow suit?

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

Hopes of the Federal Reserve ‘pivot’ have faded on the back of robust economic data. Markets fear the Fed funds rate could rise to over 6 percent.

While RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says that the interest rate decisions of the rate-setting panel are determined primarily by domestic factors and not by what the Federal Reserve does, markets are increasingly expecting emerging market central banks to follow suit when the Fed raises rates over the coming months.

February saw a sharp rise in US bond yields and the dollar and a sell-off in equities on the back of robust economic data. Markets now fear that the Fed funds rate could rise to over 6 percent from the current band of 4.50-4.75 percent. Remember, these rates were slashed to near zero after the pandemic hit.

“As a result of employment, inflation and retail sales during the first half of February, markets have been forced to rethink their views on the Fed and recession,” Klaus Baader, Global Chief Economist at Societe Generale, said in a note. “Markets that prematurely expected a Fed pivot are now contemplating a fed funds rate of 6 percent or more.”

At the end of January, the markets were pricing in a peak Fed rate of under 5 percent. Now, the US bond yield curve is more deeply inverted than at any time since the early 1980s.