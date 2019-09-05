App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 01:45 PM IST

FDI up 28% in April-June 2019: Govt data

Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during April-June 2019-20 include services (USD 2.8 billion), computer software and hardware (USD 2.24 billion), telecommunications (USD 4.22 billion), and trading (USD 1.13 billion), the commerce and industry ministry data showed.

Foreign direct investment into India grew by 28 percent to USD 16.33 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal, according to government data. Inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) during April-June of 2018-19 stood at 12.75 billion.

Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI in India during the first quarter of the fiscal with USD 5.33 billion investments. It was followed by Mauritius (USD 4.67 billion), the US (USD 1.45 billion), the Netherlands (USD 1.35 billion), and Japan (USD 472 million).

FDI is important as the country requires major investments to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth.

Recently, the government relaxed foreign investment norms in sectors such as -brand retail trading, coal mining and contract manufacturing.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
