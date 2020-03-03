App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

FDI inflow dips 1.4% to $10.67 bn in October-December

Singapore continued to be the largest source of FDI in India during April-December period of the current financial year with $11.65 billion investments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Foreign direct investment into India dipped marginally by 1.4 per cent to $10.67 billion (about Rs 76,800 crore) during October-December period of 2019-20, according to government data. Inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) during October-December of 2018-19 stood at $10.82 billion.

FDI inflows in July-September period of the current financial year stood at $9.77 billion.

During April-December period 2019-20, foreign investments into the country grew 10 per cent to $36.76 billion as against $33.49 billion in the same period of 2018-19, according to the data.

Close

Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during the nine month period include services ($6.52 billion), computer software and hardware ($6.35 billion), telecommunications ($4.29 billion), automobile ($2.50 billion) and trading ($3.52 billion).

related news

Singapore continued to be the largest source of FDI in India during April-December period of the current financial year with $11.65 billion investments. It was followed by Mauritius ($7.45 billion), the Netherlands ($3.53 billion), Japan ($2.80 billion) and the US ($2.79 billion).

FDI is important as the country requires major investments to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth.

The government had last year relaxed foreign investment norms in sectors such as brand retail trading, coal mining and contract manufacturing.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Business #Economy #FDI

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.