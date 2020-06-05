App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

FDI in non-bank lenders needs to be explored for greater support to MSMEs: Nitin Gadkari

The minister opined that strengthening of non-banking lenders or NBFCs, state cooperative banks, district cooperative banks, credit societies, etc is required to extend support to MSMEs during this challenging time.

PTI
File image
File image

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said foreign direct investment can be explored in the NBFC sector, which in return will prove to be a huge support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The minister opined that strengthening of non-banking lenders or NBFCs, state cooperative banks, district cooperative banks, credit societies, etc is required to extend support to MSMEs during this challenging time.

Further, foreign direct investment (FDI) can be explored in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to strengthen them, which will lead towards greater support to MSMEs, an official statement said quoting the minister.

Close

He said a credit rating mechanism can be devised for NBFCs also to support them adding that a possibility needs to be explored to get some foreign investment in the NBFC space.

related news

He said in a situation where an NBFC has a good credit rating, it can be a good thing if such a company can also attract foreign investment but a criteria needs to be fixed for this purpose.

Regarding request for extension of interest subvention scheme for MSMEs, which was in place until March 31, 2020, Gadkari said: "We have already recommended to the Finance Ministry for giving extension to this scheme. I am trying my level best to get it approved... If I get it, definitely we will continue this scheme".

The minister, who also holds road transport portfolio, held meetings via video conferencing with the representatives of Council of Leather Export, FICCI-'NBFC Program' and IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs.

Addressing the representatives of Council of Leather Export, the minister mentioned that the proposal for establishing leather cluster nearby to Agra Ring Road may be submitted.

These industrial clusters may develop smart cities, smart villages and other infrastructure to help the people working in leather sector of Agra. He added that the permission from Ministry of Aviation may be explored for using private airline for the purpose of sending export products.

Gadkari said that the need of the hour is to fight the war against COVID-19 pandemic while continuing the economic activity.

The minister further mentioned that the pandemic can be a blessing in disguise, and we need to utilise this opportunity. He emphasised on usage of PPE (masks, sanitiser etc) and advised to maintain social distancing norms.

He mentioned that special focus is required to reduce imports from other countries. He added that the Ministry of MSME is working on two booklets to cover details about last three year's export and import.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Economy #FDI #Inia #MSME #NBFC sector #Nitin Gadkari

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 2.2 lakh, death toll over 6,300

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 2.2 lakh, death toll over 6,300

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.