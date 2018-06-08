App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

FDI in India rises to $61.96 bn in 2017-18: Govt

However, according to an UNCTAD report, foreign direct investment (FDI) to India decreased to USD 40 billion in 2017 from USD 44 billion in 2016, while outflows from India, the main source of investment in South Asia, more than doubled.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foreign direct investment in India increased to USD 61.96 billion in 2017-18, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said today. FDI inflows stood at USD 60 billion in the previous fiscal.

He also said during the four years of the Modi government, foreign inflows jumped to USD 222.75 billion from USD 152 billion in the previous four-year period.

However, according to an UNCTAD report, foreign direct investment (FDI) to India decreased to USD 40 billion in 2017 from USD 44 billion in 2016, while outflows from India, the main source of investment in South Asia, more than doubled.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 01:52 pm

tags #Economy #FDI #Narendra Modi #Ramesh Abhishek

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.