HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 16, 2018 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

FDI in agriculture sector up at Rs 611.28 cr till Dec of FY18

FDI in agriculture was Rs 515.9 crore in the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Rs 553.14 crore in 2015-16 fiscal and Rs 365.31 crore 2014-15 fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The foreign direct investment (FDI) in the agriculture sector rose to Rs 611.28 crore till December 2017 of this fiscal, Parliament was informed today.

"A number of farmers have benefited directly and indirectly from the FDI received in agriculture," Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

FDI in agriculture was Rs 515.9 crore in the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Rs 553.14 crore in 2015-16 fiscal and Rs 365.31 crore 2014-15 fiscal, he added.

