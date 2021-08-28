MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

FDI equity inflows up 168% to $17.57 billion during April-June 2021-22

Total FDI inflow rose to $22.53 billion during the first three months of 2021-22 as against $11.84 billion in the same period of the last year, it said. Total FDI comprises equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital.

PTI
August 28, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country rose by more than twofold to $17.57 billion during April-June this fiscal on account of measures such as policy reforms and ease of doing business, an official statement said on Saturday.

Total FDI inflow rose to $22.53 billion during the first three months of 2021-22 as against $11.84 billion in the same period of the last year, it said. Total FDI comprises equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital.

"FDI equity inflow grew by 168 per cent in the first three months of 2021-22 ($17.57 billion) compared to the year ago period ($6.56 billion)," it said.

The data showed that the automobile industry has emerged as the top sector during the period under review with 27 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows. It was followed by computer software and hardware (17 per cent) and services Sector (11 per cent).

Further, Karnataka is the top recipient state during April-June 2021, with 48 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows. It was followed by Maharashtra (23 per cent) and Delhi (11 per cent).

Close

Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased foreign inflows into the country, the commerce and industry ministry said.

The FDI trends are an endorsement of India's status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #FDI #Foreign direct investment #India
first published: Aug 28, 2021 05:06 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.