172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|fdi-equity-inflows-into-india-down-60-in-q1-to-6-56-billion-dpiit-data-5878141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

FDI equity inflows into India down 60% in Q1 to $6.56 billion: DPIIT data

Sectors which attracted foreign inflows during the first quarter of 2020-21 included services (USD 1.14 billion), computer software and hardware (USD 1.06 billion), telecommunications (USD 2 million), automobile (USD 326 million) and trading (USD 426 million), the data showed.

PTI

Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 60 per cent to USD 6.56 billion (Rs 49,820 crore) during April-June 2020, according to data by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The overseas inflows during April-June 2019 stood at USD 16.33 billion.

Sectors which attracted foreign inflows during the first quarter of 2020-21 included services (USD 1.14 billion), computer software and hardware (USD 1.06 billion), telecommunications (USD 2 million), automobile (USD 326 million) and trading (USD 426 million), the data showed.

Close

Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI in India during the first quarter of the fiscal with USD 1.82 billion investments. It was followed by the Netherlands (USD 1.08 billion), Mauritius (USD 900 million), the US (USD 640 million), and Japan (USD 412 million).

During the period, states which attracted FDI included Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Jharkhand.

Total FDI inflows, which include re-invested earnings, stood at USD 11.51 billion during the first quarter of this fiscal.

FDI is important as the country requires major investments to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 08:26 am

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.