FDI equity inflow rose 60% to $4.4 billion in April 2021

Inbound equity Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) grew by 60 percent to $4.4 billion in April, shows data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on June 23.

The figures showed that total FDI inflow, which includes reinvested earnings and other capital inflows, rose to $6.24 billion. This represented a 38 percent jump from April 2020.

The government has claimed the rise in FDI figures have been the result of sustained policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business.

During April 2021, Mauritius was the top investing country with 24 percent of the FDI equity inflows, followed by Singapore (21 percent) and Japan (11 percent). In FY21, Singapore, followed by the US and Mauritius were the top sources of FDI.

As is usual, ‘Computer Software & Hardware’ was the top sector receiving FDI in April with around 24 percent share of the total FDI equity inflows. This was followed by the services sector (23 percent) and interestingly, the education sector (8 percent) respectively.

Karnataka was the top recipient state during April 2021 with 31 percent share of the total FDI equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (19 percent) and Delhi (15 percent).

Over the years

In FY21 (2020-2021), FDI equity inflows rose by 19 percent to reach $59.63 billion, up from $49.97 billion in FY20. This set the stage for one of the biggest jumps in foreign equity inflow since the Narendra Modi government came to power.

After growing by 30 percent in 2015-16, equity inflows have had a mixed record subsequently. However, it had begun to recover from FY20 when it had risen by 12.6 percent.

The DPIIT usually compiles total investment inflows with the data from the Reserve Bank of India as well as its own databases, and the data is published every quarter. The latest data has however been released on a monthly basis.