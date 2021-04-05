English
FDI equity inflow rose 28% to $54.1 bln in Apr-Dec quarter of FY21

FDI into India had grown 30 percent in 2015-16, but it has had a mixed record in recent years. It rose 12.6 percent in 2019-20 after contracting 1.1 percent in the previous fiscal.

Subhayan Chakraborty
April 05, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST

Inbound equity Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) grew by 28 percent to $ 54.1 billion in the April-January period of 2020-21, which sets the stage for the current fiscal recording one of the biggest jumps in foreign equity inflow since the Narendra Modi government came to power.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry on April 5 said the rise in FDI figures have been the result of policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business.

FDI into India had grown 30 percent in 2015-16, but it has had a mixed record in recent years. It rose 12.6 percent in 2019-20 after contracting 1.1 percent in the previous fiscal.

Singapore continued to claim the top source of equity FDI for India, with 30.28 percent of the total inflow. This was followed by the United States and the United Arab Emirates for the first ten months of the current financial year 2020-21.

However, in the month of January, Japan became the leading investor country. More than 29 percent of total inflows during January, came from the nation.

Uneven distribution

However, inbound investments have remained highly uneven in terms of their sectoral distribution. In the first 10 months of the financial year, there was more than a four-fold jump in investments in the computer software & hardware sectors despite the pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown putting an almost two-month-long brake on manufacturing.

It has remained the top sector drawing in the most FDI, with more than 45 percent of total FDI flowing into the sector in the first 10-months of FY21. This was followed by construction (infrastructure) activities (13.37 percent) and the services Sector (7.8 percent), respectively.

Total FDI inflows, which includes equity FDI along with reinvested earnings reached $ 72.12 billion during April-January, 2021.

"It is the highest ever for the first ten months of a financial year and 15 percent higher as compared to the first ten months of 2019-20 (US$ 62.72 billion)," the Department said.
Subhayan Chakraborty
TAGS: #Commerce Department #FDI #India #Japan #Singapore
first published: Apr 5, 2021 04:17 pm

