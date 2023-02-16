 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FCI sells 3.85 lakh tonnes wheat in open mkt via e-auction to boost local supply, cool prices

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

Last month, the government announced plans to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

The top priority for the government would be to procure enough wheat to meet its requirement of about 240 lakh tonnes. (Representative Image)

Food Corporation of India (FCI) sold 3.85 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers in the second round of e-auction, as part of its efforts to boost domestic supplies and control prices of wheat and atta (wheat flour).

Last month, the government announced plans to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS). Out of the 30 lakh tonnes, the Food Corporation of India will sell 25 lakh (2.5 million) tonnes to bulk consumers like flour millers through e-auction and 2 lakh tonnes will be given to states/union territories.

As much as 3 lakh tonnes of wheat are being provided to institutions and state PSUs at a concession for converting wheat into wheat flour. ”More than 1,060 bidders participated and 3.85 LT (lakh tonnes) wheat was sold during the second e-auction organised by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on February 15,” an official statement said.

FCI, the government’s nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, had offered 15.25 lakh tonnes of wheat stock during the auction. In the second e-auction, quantities ranging from 100 to 499 tonnes had maximum demand followed by 500-1,000 tonnes and 50-100 tonnes.