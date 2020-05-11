FASTag technology ensuring safety during COVID-19 times: NHAI

FASTag, an inclusive technological tool for toll collection on highways, is ensuring safety of commuters during COVID-19 times, the NHAI said on Monday. A total of 1.68 crore FASTags have been issued across the country till the beginning of May 2020.

FASTags not only prove useful now but would be more practical and beneficial in the coming times post COVID-19 lockdown, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement.

FASTag employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments on national highways directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it. A prepaid tag, fixed on vehicles' windscreen, allows automated deduction of toll charges, and lets any vehicle pass through a toll plaza with zero human contact.

Movement of all essential goods and services takes place majorly through the road networks of the country.

"As India is gearing up for a life post the COVID-19 induced lockdown phase, the NHAI foresees an increase of commercial and private vehicles on national highways in the coming days. This will increase the chances of coronavirus spread," it said.

In such a scenario, the NHAI recommends that FASTags should be the preferred mode of toll payments as it is the safest mode for toll transactions on national highways.

It's a technological boon that can help us all bring the lives and economy back on track in such turbulent times without ever compromising on our health and safety, the NHAI said.

As the nation and its scientific community are celebrating the National Technology Day today, there should be mention of this technological innovation that has changed our lives for better – FASTag, an electronic toll collection (ETC) system in India which is operated by the NHAI.

It said FASTag has been instrumental not only in ensuring smooth flow of vehicles on National Highways but also proved to be the safest mode of paying toll charges considering the COVID-19 outbreak.

"FASTag nullifies the chances of contracting Corona virus as there is no human contact between drivers and the toll booth workers unlike during cash transactions," it said.