you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 07:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers won't face any problem in selling crops, claims Dushyant Chautala

The deputy chief minister also visited several grain markets of Jind to take stock of the procurement process.

PTI
File image
File image

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala claimed farmers will not face any problem while selling their crop in the state.

He said crops will be procured at the minimum support price (MSP) in any case, according to a government statement.

The deputy chief minister also visited several grain markets of Jind to take stock of the procurement process.

Interacting with farmers in Jind, Alewa and Uchana, he said weather has been favourable this year, resulting in good harvest.

He said 38 lakh metric tonne of paddy has reached mandis so far, of which 31 lakh MT has been procured.

Not only this, an amount of Rs 2,050 crore has also been paid into accounts of farmers, he said.

On the issue of central farm laws, he said the three agricultural legislations brought by the Centre recently are “farmer friendly”.

With the enactment of these laws, farmers will have the freedom to sell their crop anywhere, he said, adding that crops like mustard, pulses, maize, millet and cotton will be procured at fixed prices.

He said under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, only four crops were included in the first phase but now the scope of this scheme has been increased to include 11 horticultural crops, including tomato and ginger.
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 07:32 am

