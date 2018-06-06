App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers dump milk, vegetables on road; block traffic in Madhya Pradesh

They also blocked the Bhopal-Vidisha road, disrupting traffic for at least three hours on the busy stretch.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A group of farmers today dumped milk and vegetables on road in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district as their nationwide agitation entered the fifth day. The incident took place in Salamatpur, about 30 kms from the Raisen district headquarters.

Farmers in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, are on a 10-day strike since June 1, demanding remunerative prices for their produce and loan waiver. They have been dumping their produce on roads as a mark of protest.

Kisan Jagriti Sangathan secretary Irfan Jafari said their protest would continue unhindered till June 10.

A group of farmers protested in a novel way in the state capital. They distributed milk to the patients of the JP Hospital.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Rajiv Tandon said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state during the farmer agitation.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 07:57 am

tags #Economy #farmers #Madhya Pradesh #Milk #vegetables

