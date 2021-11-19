Farm laws withdrawn: What Punjab and Uttar Pradesh mean for India’s agriculture

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are among the more important states for agriculture, mostly because of their contribution to the food basket.

Taking the country by surprise, prime minister Narendra Modi announced that the three controversial farm laws that led to a year-long agitation by farmers will be repealed in the winter session of Parliament. Though the announcement is seen as a political move ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, it will soothe the nerves of farmers in the country’s food bowl areas. The three laws were meant to reform India’s agriculture sector.

India’s agriculture sector has been growing slower than the rest of the economy. As a result, the share of agriculture in the national gross value added (GVA) has been contracting over the years. Fragmentation of farmlands, unscientific cropping practices, and over-exploitation of land in some areas have also played a role in keeping output growth in the farm sector muted.

A recent National Sample Survey report titled Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land and Livestock Holdings of Households in Rural India, 2019 shows that 80% of agricultural households in Punjab and 93% in Uttar Pradesh owned marginal or small patches of land, measuring between 0.002 hectares and 2 hectares. At the national level, 87% of the agricultural households owned land that size, which is essentially too small to provide adequate income. Yet, more than half the country’s population depends on agriculture for sustenance. That proportion rose during the pandemic year.

However, last year, the share of agriculture and allied activities in the national GVA rose to about 16.4% in 2020-21, up from 14.8% in the previous two fiscal years. This happened as the manufacturing and services sector had contracted due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Agriculture and allied activities include cropping, livestock, and fishing. The contribution of cropping is the largest within agriculture - its share in the national GVA was about 8% in 2019-20. The data for 2020-21 will be published only early next year.

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are among the more important states for agriculture, mostly because of their contribution to the food basket. The combined share of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in the agriculture gross state value added (GSVA) was an estimated 16-17%. The two states are among the top three producers of foodgrain. Together, they account for nearly a quarter of the country’s rice production and nearly half of wheat. Uttar Pradesh is also the largest producer of sugarcane and a significant producer of pulses such as chana, masur, and arhar.

Overall, a little more than 20% of the area under agriculture in the country are in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and these areas together accounted for 30% of total foodgrain output, according to Agricultural Statistics at a Glance for 2020, an annual publication of the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare.

Over 13% of rice produced in the country and 30% of wheat in 2019-20 were grown in Uttar Pradesh. The share of Punjab in rice production was about 10% and wheat at a little more than 16%. Also, more than 50% of sugarcane crop in the country was grown in Uttar Pradesh compared to about 18% in Maharashtra.

The two northern states are also important potato producers, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for nearly 27% of the output. The share of Punjab is relatively smaller but a significant 6%.

The agitation had not hurt farm output in the two states in the past year but continued agitation and rising resentment ahead of Assembly elections could have proved disastrous for the Bharatiya Janata Party.