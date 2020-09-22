Farm Bills: Rajya Sabha to reconvene after overnight protest by suspended MPs

Rajya Sabha resumed proceedings today after it was adjourned five times as the suspended members of the Opposition refused to leave the House despite repeated requests on Monday.

The suspended MPs spent the night near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament campus to register their protest singing songs while holding up placards with a vow to continue their “fight for the farmers"

An hour before the scheduled time to begin the session, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh brought tea for the protesting MPs on Tuesday morning, according to news agency ANI. The suspended members, however, refused to have tea with him as he is anti-farmer, sources said.

“Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha came to meet us this morning. We told him that all norms were flouted when farm bills were passed without voting on Sunday. He was also responsible,” said AAP’s Sanjay Singh, one of the eight member suspended on Monday.

While the suspended MPs cannot attend the House proceedings as per the law, there is no prohibition on entering the Parliament building.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had on Monday announced the suspension of the eight members for one week from the House for ‘misconduct’ with the deputy chairman during discussions on farm bills on Sunday.

Apart from Sanjay Singh, the suspended members are Rajeev Satav, Syed Naseer Hussain and Ripun Bora of the Congress, KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI (M), Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen of AITC.

"Suspension won't silence us. We will stand with farmers in their fight. The (Rajya Sabha) deputy chairman throttled parliamentary procedures yesterday," said CPI’s (M)Elamaram Kareem, one of the suspended MPs.

The Upper House witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday evening after Opposition members alleged that the due process of allowing a detailed discussion on the farm bills was not followed in the House. A ruckus erupted soon after the deputy chairman put the bills to vote amid a demand of detailed discussion form the Opposition members who also wanted the bills to be scrutinised by a select committee of the Parliament.

The two bills were eventually passed through a voice vote even as some Opposition members rushed into the well, shouting slogans against the government accusing it of being anti-farmer.

The Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations have criticised the government for rushing through the process of passing the bills without a proper debate, scrutiny and consultation. Farmers are protesting over the bills in Punjab and Haryana. BJP’s oldest ally in Punjab, Shriomani Akali Dal registered its protest against the farm bills with its leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal quitting as cabinet minister in Modi government.

The two bills --- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws. The third farm bill-- Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has not come up in Rajya Sabha yet.

Meanwhile, fifteen Opposition parties including Akali Dal have writtem to President Ram Nath Kovind and urged to withhold his assent to the two farm bills.

Meanwhile, the Congress is expected to raise the issue of "mishandling" with Rajya Sabha MPs in the Lok Sabha, that meets later in the day, as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the farm bills were "the need of the 21st century" and reassured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) provision is not going anywhere. The Centre also hiked the minimum price for buying six rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent.

"After these historical changes in the agricultural sector, some people are losing their control of it. So now these people are trying to mislead farmers on MSP (minimum support price). They are the same people who sat for years on the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee on MSP," Modi said on September 21.