 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Fall in merchandise exports likely to continue in March, though recoveries expected in FY24

Meghna Mittal
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Despite the decline, officials and industry bodies see silver linings across the board, projecting a recovery in engineering goods and pharma exports from the second quarter of 2023-24 as inventory gets exhausted.

Representative Image

The fall in India’s merchandise exports is likely to continue in March, though the period may not extend for long as recoveries in engineering goods and pharma are likely to be visible from the second quarter of 2023-24, government officials and exporters said.

India’s merchandise exports contracted 8.8% in February to $33.88 billion from $37.15 billion in the corresponding period last year.

“A similar trend of exports is likely to continue for March. But India is way better off as the WTO had expected global trade to slow down to 1 percent in 2023. We are seeing a growth rate of 7.5 percent during April-February 2022-23 for merchandise exports, which is not bad considering the global headwinds,” said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

Also read: Retail inflation cools off to 6.44% in Feb on softening food prices