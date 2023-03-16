Fall in merchandise exports likely to continue in March, though recoveries expected in FY24

The fall in India’s merchandise exports is likely to continue in March, though the period may not extend for long as recoveries in engineering goods and pharma are likely to be visible from the second quarter of 2023-24, government officials and exporters said.

India’s merchandise exports contracted 8.8% in February to $33.88 billion from $37.15 billion in the corresponding period last year.

“A similar trend of exports is likely to continue for March. But India is way better off as the WTO had expected global trade to slow down to 1 percent in 2023. We are seeing a growth rate of 7.5 percent during April-February 2022-23 for merchandise exports, which is not bad considering the global headwinds,” said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

Engineering goods exhibited the maximum decline in exports in the April-February period this fiscal year, shrinking 4.29 percent to $96.56 billion from $101.35 billion in the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

“It’s not a big concern. In 2021-22 we clocked $112 billion in engineering goods exports. Now, due to global headwinds, the Ukraine crisis, over-inventory in the western world, fears of recession in advanced economies, and foreign exchange crises with some countries we are hoping to close at the last year level of $112 billion. Though the target is $127 billion for engineering goods exports in FY23, so far we have achieved $97 billion,” Engineering Export Promotion Council of India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia told Moneycontrol.

With the over-inventory likely to get exhausted next fiscal year, there are expectations of a recovery in engineering goods exports from May onwards as US business has already started flowing in, he added.

Pharma exports also disappoint

As far as the pharma exports are concerned, growth stood at 3.14 percent, and is still falling short of the expected trajectory of 7-8 percent, the pre-COVID level.

“Last year we were at a growth of 0.66 percent in pharma exports. The growth rate has considerably improved over last year — we should be able to close the current fiscal at a 4 percent growth rate. There is a high probability that FY24 pharma exports will do much better,” Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association President Viranchi Shah told Moneycontrol.

Next fiscal year, pharma exports should grow at 7-8%, said Shah, because there are several indicators. Many manufacturing plants that did not have approval are getting cleared. Audits have started happening again. Globally regulatory agencies were focussing on emergency drugs, but now, most drug approvals that were stalled have restarted. With bottlenecks resolved, pre-Covid level should be achieved, he added.

In 2020-21, amid the Covid pandemic, pharma exports recorded massive growth of 18.19 percent. This year’s pharma export target of $27.4 billion, however, is difficult to achieve. “So far we have achieved $22.9 billion in pharma exports. But we expect recoveries from Q2 of FY24,” Ashok Madan, executive director of IDMA, an industry lobby, told Moneycontrol.

Optimistic outlook

Federation of Indian Export Organisations Director General and CEO Ajay Sahai said that the fall in global trade would impact China much more as India’s share in merchandise exports is only 1.8 percent.

“More Free Trade Agreements will help boost exports. There will be realignment of global value chains, which will help in FY24. Next fiscal, expect $900 billion in total exports, out of which merchandise exports are likely to be at $500 billion,” Sahai told Moneycontrol.

India's trade deficit came in at $17.43 billion in February 2023, narrowing from $18.75 billion in the year-ago period, as per official data released on March 15. The numbers are also marginally lower compared to the preceding month, as the trade deficit stood at $17.76 billion in January 2023.

“We will end the year with $780 billion in total exports. Overall 16 percent export growth is expected. Since global trade is declining, we have performed well. The dip in merchandise exports is because many economies are facing inflation and recessionary trends,” Sahai said.

However, with companies trying to push exports in March, monthly merchandise exports are likely to touch $40 billion as compared to $33 billion in February, opined Sahai, noting that merchandise exports create a lot of jobs and so are important. While petroleum and electronic exports have done well, textile and plastic exports are not doing well and the product marketing matrix has to be looked into, he added. “We have sought more penetration via interest subvention scheme from the government. Since interest rates are high, it should be restored to 3-5% as earlier,” he said.

Mobile handset exports increased 50 percent in FY23, touching $8.3 billion at the end of January.