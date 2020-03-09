Fall in crude price spells good news for India's current account deficit

India's oil import bill may see a considerable reduction due to the coronavirus outbreak and the recent fallout of talks between Russia and OPEC countries on supply cut.

Oil prices have seen a fall of over 30 percent between Friday and Monday with oil prices hitting $33 per barrel, the lowest since February 2016.

Crude prices have fallen as there is low demand for oil amidst global economic slowdown.

Another reason is also that Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, announced that it would step up production from April which would flood global markets, leading to depressing petrol and diesel prices.

India imports more than 80 percent of its oil demand.

"Owing to the fall in crude oil prices, gross under-recoveries (GURs) on sensitive petroleum products are expected to decrease. For every US$ 1/bbl fall in Indian basket crude price, annual GURs will decrease by Rs 16 billion and net import bill by US$ 1.4 billion," K. Ravichandran, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, ICRA said.

A report by Care Ratings report said that crude oil import bill during FY19 was around $112 billion and in the current fiscal it was $87.7 billion (till January).

"Thus the fall in crude oil prices will further aid in softening the CAD (current account deficit)," the report said.