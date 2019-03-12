App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Factory output growth slips to 1.7% in January

Over the last few months, IIP growth has been erratic, particularly in the manufacturing sector that accounts for more than 75 percent of all industrial production in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

India's factory output grew 1.7 percent in January, lower than previous month's 2.4 percent, and 7.5 percent in January last year.

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation to gauge business activity in the economy.

Manufacturing sector output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, grew at 1.3 percent in January, a sharp fall from an 8.7 percent growth a year ago for the same period, symptomatic of a slowdown in investment activities.

Electricity production growth stood at 0.8 percent for the month of January whereas mining activity, which accounts for over 14 percent of the entire index, stood at 3.9%.

related news

Manufacturing sector growth was revised to 2.86 percent for the month of December whereas growth in the general sector was revised to 2.6 percent for the same month.

chart 2

Consumer durables output grew at 1.8 percent in January as against a robust 7.6 percent year ago for the same period, signifying sluggish sales.

Capital goods output contracted 3.2 percent in January from a 12.4 percent growth year ago for the same period which mirrors a slowdown in production activities and a decrease in capacity building.

“The IIP data shows that neither investment goods nor consumer goods are doing well. There was an inventory build up so production activities have gone down. Infrastructure sector is doing well driven by government expenditure,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings.

Production of television sets contracted 49.7 percent. Air filters too contracted 53.8 percent.

Over the last few months IIP growth has been erratic, particularly in the manufacturing sector that accounts for more than 75 percent of all industrial production in the country.

For instance, in November, industrial growth had unexpectedly fallen to a 17-month low of 0.5 percent due to poor performance from the manufacturing sector, which contracted 0.4 per cent in November 2018, as against a 10.4 per cent growth seen in November 2017.

The manufacturing sector's gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes and is a more realistic proxy to measure economic activity, grew 6.7 percent in October-December 2018 compared to 8.9 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consumer non-durable sector's output grew 3.8 percent in January compared to 5.3 percent in December and 10.5 percent in January 2018.

 
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 05:53 pm

tags #Economy #IIP #industry #manufacturing #mining

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Thai Small and Medium Enterprises Scout Opportunities in India

Election Epicentre: Netas Defect & Allies Ditch Congress

Madhya Pradesh Appoints its First Transgender Government Officer

Former Assam CM Endorses Ex-Top Cop’s Claims of Nexus Between Politi ...

Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?

Bihar’s ‘Hand of God’: Why Opposition Leaders are Lining up to M ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Salah Ready to Sacrifice Champions League Dream for Domestic Glory

T-Series Goes All Out Against PewDiePie, Karan Johar Releases the Teas ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Malaysia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

EU adds 10 countries, including UAE, to tax blacklist

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Microsoft Excel app faces wrath on Play Store for Surf Excel's latest ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Matc ...

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Mamata Banerjee employs Nusrat Jahan, Moon Moon Sen, Mimi Chakraborty ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.