Facial analysis and health score for buying insurance? This company is offering a CIBIL-like solution

What if one glance at your picture could help gauge your health condition? Or what if there could be a score, just like CIBIL, to determine how healthy you are, and, in turn, make insurance purchase cheaper and hassle-free?

Bengaluru-based predictive health analysis firm Fedo wants to do just that. Set up in 2018, Fedo uses technology and medical research to automate the insurance underwriting process for companies.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Prasanth Madavana, Co- founder & CEO, Fedo, said that the idea was to ensure accuracy while also providing early warning to health insurance customers about possible medical risks.

“One of our close friends had a heart attack and had to be admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. This prompted us to take this step because we wanted people to understand their health and allied risks at the right time. Called Fedo score, we have designed a health score that is the core of the system,” he said.

How does the score work?

The Fedo score will have scores between 0 and 1,000. Individuals will be asked 10-12 questions on their health, age, gender, eating habits and exercise regime.

Based on the answers, a health score is generated. Madavana said that a score of 600 and above would mean that he/she is healthy.

"Such persons could be offered an insurance policy without being asked to take a medical test. This itself could save about Rs 1 crore annually for a mid-sized insurer," he added.

Going forward, Madavana said that healthier persons could be incentivised in the form of lower insurance premiums. Insurance regulator IRDAI has also advocated such wellness-based offerings that motivate customers to stay fit.

"In about 24 months of usage of Fedo score, insurers could bring down their costs by 30 percent. This could lead to an overall price correction and premium reduction," he added.

So far, Fedo has tied up with Navi General Insurance and is looking to add at least two insurers this year.

Facial analysis

In November 2020, Fedo raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round from Unicorn India Ventures. This round also saw participation from former Max Bupa Health Insurance CEO Ashish Mehrotra and SEA fund.

Madavana said that these funds are being utilised to build the facial analysis technology on the platform through which smokers, those with hypertension and SPO2 levels can be analysed.

"If required, we can also do video calls with the individuals to get accurate readings. With this image-based underwriting platform, we can enable insurance on-boarding in less than 60 seconds," he added.

Through facial analysis, it can be determined whether a person smokes or drinks alcohol, BMI, body fat and also allied conditions like hypertension.

Currently, he said that the accuracy levels for females for smoker detection is about 68 percent, while it is 75 percent for males. Explaining further, he said that data collected from medical studies and research papers is being used to build the algorithm.

Globally, insurers are experimenting with facial recognition technology to automate the insurance process and make accurate predictive analysis of customers' current health condition and future claims.

This prediction is using artificial intelligence-led facial recognition that looks into past claims data and medical research to find out if a person smokes/drinks and the possible medical risks of the future.

Group insurance

Apart from the retail solution, Fedo is also working on a pilot project with a state-owned general insurer.

Here, Fedo offers automated underwriting for corporate customers based on data provided, including age and gender of the employees.

"Large and mid-size companies are easily able to get group insurance products. But it is tougher for smaller companies and we will help automate the data and provide suitable pricing based on the risks," he added.

Madavana also said that this is the need of the hour in the country, considering that close to 5.5 million people go bankrupt in India every year due to medical expenses.