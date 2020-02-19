App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Faceless tax assessment can lead to mistakes: Madras HC

The observations were made while the court reviewed a writ petition filed by a Coimbatore-based Salem Sree Ramavilas Chit Company against certain additions made by an assessing officer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Faceless tax assessment can lead to errors, the Madras High Court noted in an order.

The system “can lead to erroneous assessment, if officers are not able to understand the transactions and statement of accounts of an assessee without a personal hearing,” the court said as quoted in a report by The Economic Times.

The court also praised the electronic tax assessment system, the report said.

Close

The Finance Ministry introduced the faceless tax assessment system in October 2019. Under this system, 58,322 cases have been selected 48,000 people have been sent digitally-signed notices.

related news

The observations were made while the court reviewed a writ petition filed by a Coimbatore-based Salem Sree Ramavilas Chit Company against certain additions made by an assessing officer.

The tax authorities had made the additions while assessing the chit fund’s cash deposits worth Rs 67.37 lakh made during demonetisation.

The assessing officer should have sought a written explanation from the assessee before declaring the cash deposits as unusual, the judge said, as quoted by the paper.

“Since the assessment proceedings no longer involve human interaction and is based on records alone, the assessment proceeding should have commenced much earlier so that before passing assessment order, the respondent assessing officer could have come to a definite conclusion on facts after fully understanding the nature of business of the petitioner,” the court said in the order.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Tax

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.