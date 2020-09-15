Facebook partners with Coursera to launch social media marketing certificate programme

Social media giant Facebook has partnered with learning platform Coursera to offer a social media marketing professional certificate.

In a blog post, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said the certificate is designed for learners with no prior experience to become ready for social media marketing jobs within a few months.

In the five-course programme, learners will explore social media marketing basics for various social platforms, in and outside of the Facebook ecosystem. Here, the topics include creating impactful content, identifying the right platform for campaigns, measuring campaign effectiveness, and protecting user data.

The professional certificate is self-paced and designed to be completed within 20 weeks, at five hours per week. Upon completion, learners will receive a certificate that they can use to apply for entry-level social media marketing roles.

Those who complete the programme can share their resumes with a consortium of top employers committed to sourcing candidates from this talent pool. The consortium includes L'ange Hair, Snow Teeth Whitening, Ruggable, Freelancer, Facebook, and a growing number of other leading brands.

Maggioncalda said in his blog post that by the end of 2020, advertising spend on social networks is expected to reach more than $43 billion. He added that social media marketing roles also pay well, with median salaries starting at $70,000 (Rs 51.8 lakh) per year.

“This new Professional Certificate program provides learners with critical social media marketing skills and real-world job experiences that will help to set them up for future marketing careers that are months versus years away,” said Judy Toland, Facebook, Vice President, Head of Scaled Solutions.

Toland added that this partnership will address the challenge of reskilling a global workforce while building a pathway for stable employment amidst digital disruption.

Coursera said in a statement that the platform is looking to work with Facebook to launch more certificates in the future and bring job-relevant learning.