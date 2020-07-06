Facebook partners with CBSE to offer online programmes in its education push in India

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and social media giant Facebook have partnered to provide online certificate programmes for students.

"To further their commitment towards digital inclusion and digital empowerment, CBSE and Facebook have partnered to launch curriculum and related training in Augmented Reality, Digital Safety & Online Well-Being and introduce Instagram Toolkit for Teens," said the CBSE brochure.

This partnership is led by Facebook for Education, a global initiative by Facebook to build diverse learning communities.

With Facebook, there will be an online programme for augmented reality while with Instagram there will be a workshop on the usage time of the photo-sharing platform and how students, teachers can stay safe on these platforms.

Both these programmes will be open to both students and teachers and registrations have opened on the Facebook page of CBSE.

Facebook is trying to gain a strong foothold in the Indian market across sectors. The company had signed a deal to buy 9.9 percent in Reliance Jio which is the telecom unit of Reliance Industries.

The digital well-being workshop, led by training partner Centre for Social Research (CSR), will teach students to understand their digital identity and how they can become responsible digital users.

"We will explore the essentials of how to communicate responsibly online, how to identify and respond to threats and harassment, and the tools with which they can empower themselves to stay safe and secure online," said the programme brochure.

The Instagram toolkit will look into how time online impacts emotional wellbeing and also share tips on dealing with bullying, hate speech and misinformation.

For the digital well-being workshop, interested students can sign up independently and will be accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis depending on availability of slots in each session.

These sessions can accommodate up to 300 participants.

Augmented reality (AR) programme

The AR course is offered by the School of Innovation from Facebook and it focuses on upskilling participants on the ground breaking technology of the future, Augmented Reality.

The course content introduces fundamentals of Augmented Reality and captures ways to utilise Facebook's software, Spark AR Studio, to create augmented reality experiences.

The objective of the programme is to give participants an opportunity and platform to learn how to conceptualise, create and brand their own AR experiences.

Here, participants will learn how to use Spark AR Studio and publish experiences on Facebook thereby becoming a part of the Spark AR ecosystem.

To be part of the programme, one needs have access to a computer/ laptop with Windows 10 and above installed and internet connection.

The training will happen in two batches.

CBSE and Facebook will provide an online certificate of completion to participants who successfully complete the AR programme by School of Innovation from Facebook.

The applications will open on July 6 and end on July 20.

The first batch will start on August 10 and conclude on September 7.