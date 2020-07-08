EY now offers free Tech MBA to employees, collaborates with US business school

Global tax and transaction advisory firm EY has announced that all its employees across the globe can pursue an EY Tech MBA free of cost. This degree is being offered in collaboration with Hult International Business School in the United States and will be virtual.

This is the first such initiative across any company in the world wherein all employees are being offered a chance to pursue an MBA degree for free. Typically, companies either partially/fully fund educational programmes pursued by their employees. But this is based on the skillsets of the employees and what value the particular degree will add to the organisation.

Across companies in India and abroad, company-sponsored MBA programmes are a flexibility offered to select employees depending on their seniority in the company and number of years of work experience.

As per its 2019 Global Review, EY employs 284,018 people across 150 countries. The company said in a statement that this MBA is being offered free of cost to build technology skills in the employees.

“Through an innovative virtual learning model, the new MBA allows EY people to develop the skills and capabilities they need from anywhere in the world, on a schedule that suits them,” said the company.

An MBA programme costs between Rs 8 lakh-25 lakh per annum in India depending on the nature of the programme, institute and course structure. An international MBA costs upwards of Rs 30 lakh per annum.

Sandeep Kohli, Partner and Talent Leader at EY, said, “The EY Tech MBA with Hult, is more future-focused than most MBAs with a flexible curriculum, from leadership skills to the latest emerging and disruptive technologies.”

Delivered entirely online, EY people studying for this MBA will be able to build their own personal curriculum from a broad range of subject areas, from artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and robotic process automation (RPA) to employee wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and sustainable business practices.

EY said that candidates will earn their degree based on a combination of 16 EY Badges spanning three pillars, technology, leadership and business. This will be followed by the completion of three pillar insight papers and a final project.

Hult International Business School is a private business school with campuses in Dubai, Cambridge, New York, San Francisco, London and Shanghai. As per the institute website, one-year MBA in London would cost 54,600 pounds (Rs 51.2 lakh approximately) and USD 76,200 (Rs 57.1 lakh) for 2020-21.