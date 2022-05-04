External sector resilient amidst formidable global headwinds: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Image: ANI)

India’s external sector has remained resilient amidst formidable global headwinds, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on May 4, adding that the country’s merchandise exports remained strong in April 2022 and services exports reached a new high in March 2022.

According to Das, potential market opportunities have opened up due to geopolitical conditions and the recent trade agreements. Further, he believes that strong revenue guidance by major information technology (IT) companies also bodes well for the overall external sector outlook in 2022-23.

Also Read: Markets tumble as RBI stuns with 40bps rate hike, 50bps rise in CRR

The worsening of terms of trade, driven by higher commodity prices could have implications for the current account deficit in 2022-23, but it is expected to be comfortably financed, Das said

“Net foreign direct investment flows have remained robust, despite some recent moderation. Long term flows such as external commercial borrowings also remain stable. India’s foreign exchange reserves are sizeable with net forward assets providing a strong back-up. The external debt to GDP ratio remains low at 20 percent,” he added.

In his statement on April 8, Das referred to the tectonic shifts caused by the conflict in Europe which had created fresh challenges for global growth and the conduct of monetary policy.

“As the war draws on and sanctions and retaliatory actions intensify, shortages, volatility in commodity and financial markets, supply dislocations and, most alarmingly, persistent and spreading inflationary pressures are becoming more acute with every passing day. Debt distress is rising in the developing world amidst capital outflows and currency depreciations. Recent GDP releases suggest that the global economic recovery is losing pace,” the governor said.

“Amidst these challenges, which I termed as humongous in my April statement, the Indian economy has shown resilience, drawing upon the innate strength of its underlying fundamentals and supported by a prudent and favourable policy mix,” he added.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee raised the key lending rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 percent in an off-cycle move on May 4, citing persistent inflationary pressures in the economy. The RBI also announced a hike in cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to 4.5 percent, effective May 21, which will take out Rs 87,000 crore liquidity from the system. CRR is a percentage of a bank's total deposits that it needs to maintain as liquid cash.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes