App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Extent of overestimation of GDP in all likelihood marginal,says FinMin amid NSSO report controversy

This is the second time in three days that the government has come out with a release regarding the NSSO report. On May 8, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had issued a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Amid concerns raised over growth numbers in the wake of an NSSO report, the finance ministry May 10 said the extent of overestimation of GDP "in all likelihood is marginal" as the proportion of closed and non-traceable enterprises in the corporate affairs ministry's database is falling.

The statement comes against the backdrop of a Technical Report of Services Sector Enterprises in India released by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) which said that as much as 36 per cent units forming part of MCA 21 database, used in computing GDP, were either not identifiable or traceable in the field.

MCA 21 is an electronic repository of corporate filings and is maintained by the corporate affairs ministry.

This is the second time in three days that the government has come out with a release regarding the NSSO report. On May 8, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had issued a release.

related news

The finance ministry May 10 said the technical report has stated that 38.7 percent of the sample of 35,456 enterprises comprised out-of-survey units.

"Some sections of the media have misinterpreted these out-of-survey enterprises (as classified for the purposes of surveying the services sector) to be enterprises that do not exist in the economy.

"On the basis of this interpretation, the suggestion has emerged that by not removing out-of-survey enterprises from the MCA database, Central Statistics Office (CSO) over-estimates the Gross Domestic Product of the country," the finance ministry said in a release.

The ministry also noted that the release is intended to clarify misconceptions.

According to the release, in the 38.7 per cent out-of-survey enterprises in the NSSO report, out-of-coverage enterprises comprise 21.4 per cent.

The out-of-coverage enterprises are simply those enterprises that are not engaged in activities intended for inclusion in the service sector survey. However, these enterprises are engaged in some economic activity, possibly in the manufacturing sector for instance, it added.

"As a result, they cannot be classified as out-of-coverage enterprises for the purposes of estimating the GDP of the country. In other words, the GDP estimates based on the aforesaid out-of-coverage enterprises are very much a part of overall GDP of the country," the release said.

Further, the ministry said that of the remaining 17.3 per cent out-of-survey enterprises, establishments that are not considered in the MCA database for GDP estimation comprise 0.9 per cent. The balance 16.4 percent are either closed or non-traceable enterprises.

"However, with continuous evolution of the MCA database, the proportion of closed and non-traceable enterprises has been falling. Thus the extent of overestimation of GDP in all likelihood is marginal," it added.

From 2012-13 to 2016-17, the number of enterprises whose annual returns were not available for GDP estimation accounted for only 12-15 per cent of paid-up capital of all the enterprises in the MCA database.

As such the Gross Value Added (GVA) estimated for the responsive enterprises was increased by a blow-up factor of only 1.13-1.17 to estimate the GVA of the entire private corporate sector, the release said.

According to the ministry, even when there is a small over- or under-estimation, the blowing up affects the level of GDP and not the year-to-year annual growth rates materially.

The proportion of firms in the MCA data base that have ceased their operations varies minimally from year to year from 2012-13 to 2016-17.

"This feature ensures that although GVA levels could be slightly more or less than what they actually are, the growth rate of GVA from year to year will not be affected," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) issued a release saying that an official committee will examine the technical report.

Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas on Thursday said the information reported on MCA 21 are company disclosures and companies have to validate it.

"It is a trust-based system. We have been alive to this problem of data reliability and have been continuously taking steps for making it highly reliable," he had said.

Filings under the Companies Act are submitted to the corporate affairs ministry through the MCA 21 system.
First Published on May 10, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Finance Ministry #GDP #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK: Watson and du Plessies give steady sta ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college is a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lo ...

Brahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay ...

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopt 'Indian Canadian d ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tu ...

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

Uber Makes Rocky Stock Market Debut, Shares Tumble 9% After Opening

Celebrities Who Cast Their Vote This Lok Sabha Elections 2019

PM Modi's 56-inch Chest Only for Pakistan, Shrinks Upon Mention of Chi ...

Congress Accuses BJP of Violating Poll Code, Urges EC for Action

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Left Fuming as Chahar Messes Pant Catch

How Rajiv Gandhi's 10-year Era Made India a Colony of Mere 5,000 'Loya ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar: PM Modi Seeking to Change 'Soft and Crony' S ...

Episode 6: Voter Turnout in Cities Increases but is Still Lower than t ...

Still lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Bhopal Lok Sabha seat: Stage set for 'saffron versus saffron' battle a ...

US-Iran military dispute easy to initiate, but difficult to control; c ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Did Rajiv Gandhi use INS Viraat as his 'personal taxi' like Modi says? ...

IIP contracts after 21-months gap: What does disappointing factory out ...

Madrid Open: Gael Monfils' tricks and flicks fall short yet again as F ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.