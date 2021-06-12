Extend GST exemption on Covid-related materials till March 22: Rajasthan minister

Representative image

Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Saturday demanded the exemption of all Covid-related goods and services, including its test kits, from the GST for fiscal 2021-22, The minister raised the demand in a meeting of the GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the meeting, he also asked the Centre to release the GST compensation amount to Rajasthan at the earliest. The GST Council had already exempted the Covid-related materials like oxygen and its equipment, ventilators, remdesivir and other essential medicines, Covid testing kits, pulse oximeter etc from the GST till August 31, 2021.

GST Council cuts rates on key Covid items till September 30

But the minister sought the exemption to be extended till March 31, 2022. Dhariwal said experts believe that the third wave of the pandemic may come in September-October.

Therefore, the exemption should be extended till March 31, 2022, and, if needed, it should be continued even further, he added. Dhariwal also expressed disagreement over the charging of tax on coronavirus vaccines, saying it is completely wrong not to include the members of the Opposition in the formation of the Group of Ministers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He demanded from the council that the GST Secretariat should be made operational so that all issues are resolved in a time-bound manner. He also demanded from the Centre to release the outstanding GST compensation amount of Rs 4,635.29 crore for 2020-21.