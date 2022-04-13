English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Exports up nearly 20% to $42 billion in March

    In March 2021, exports stood at USD 35.26 billion. Last month, imports grew 24.21 per cent to USD 60.74 billion, it showed.

    PTI
    April 13, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
    Representational Image (Reuters)

    Representational Image (Reuters)

    The country's exports in March 2022 rose 19.76 per cent to USD 42.22 billion as compared to the year-ago period, according to a commerce ministry data released on Wednesday.

    In March 2021, exports stood at USD 35.26 billion. Last month, imports grew 24.21 per cent to USD 60.74 billion, it showed.

    Trade deficit in the month under review widened to USD 18.51 billion as compared to USD 13.64 billion in March 2021.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #Exports #India
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 02:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.