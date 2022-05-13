Exports up 30.7% to $40.19 billion in April; trade deficit widens to $20.11 billion

India's merchandise exports surged 30.7 per cent to USD 40.19 billion in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as trade deficit widened to USD 20.11 billion during the month, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Imports during the month under review grew by 30.97 per cent to USD 60.3 billion.

The trade deficit in April 2021 was at USD 15.29 billion. "After a record performance in the last financial year, the exports continued robust growth in April, 2022 with merchandise exports scaling a new high by crossing USD 40 billion," it said.

Petroleum and crude oil imports during the month rose by 87.54 per cent to USD 20.2 billion. Coal, Coke and Briquettes imports jumped to USD 4.93 billion, as against USD 2 billion in April 2021. Gold imports, however, dipped by about 72 per cent to USD 1.72 billion during the month under review, from USD 6.23 billion in April 2021.

Engineering goods exports increased by 15.38 per cent to USD 9.2 billion, while petroleum products exports soared 113.21 per cent to USD 7.73 billion.