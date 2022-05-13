English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Exports up 30.7% to $40.19 billion in April; trade deficit widens to $20.11 billion

    Imports during the month under review grew by 30.97 per cent to USD 60.3 billion.

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
    Representational Image (Reuters)

    Representational Image (Reuters)

    India's merchandise exports surged 30.7 per cent to USD 40.19 billion in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as trade deficit widened to USD 20.11 billion during the month, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

    Imports during the month under review grew by 30.97 per cent to USD 60.3 billion.

    The trade deficit in April 2021 was at USD 15.29 billion. "After a record performance in the last financial year, the exports continued robust growth in April, 2022 with merchandise exports scaling a new high by crossing USD 40 billion," it said.

    Petroleum and crude oil imports during the month rose by 87.54 per cent to USD 20.2 billion. Coal, Coke and Briquettes imports jumped to USD 4.93 billion, as against USD 2 billion in April 2021. Gold imports, however, dipped by about 72 per cent to USD 1.72 billion during the month under review, from USD 6.23 billion in April 2021.

    Engineering goods exports increased by 15.38 per cent to USD 9.2 billion, while petroleum products exports soared 113.21 per cent to USD 7.73 billion.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #Exports #India #trade deficit
    first published: May 13, 2022 02:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.