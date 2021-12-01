MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Exports up 26.49% to $29.88 billion in November

Imports in April-November 2021 grew by 75.39 per cent to USD 384.44 billion.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST
Representational image.

India's merchandise exports in November rose by 26.49 per cent to USD 29.88 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum, chemicals and marine products, according to provisional data released by the government on Wednesday.

The exports stood at USD 23.62 billion in November 2020.

Imports in November were at USD 53.15 billion, an increase of 57.18 per cent over USD 33.81 billion in the same month of 2020, leaving a trade deficit of USD 23.27 billion.

"India's merchandise exports in April-November 2021 was USD 262.46 billion, an increase of 50.71 per cent over USD 174.15 billion in April-November 2020 and an increase of 24.29 per cent over USD 211.17 billion in April-November 2019," the commerce ministry said.

Imports in April-November 2021 grew by 75.39 per cent to USD 384.44 billion.

Trade deficit stood at USD 121.98 billion during the eight-month period of this fiscal.
first published: Dec 1, 2021 08:37 pm

