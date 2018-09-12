App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exports up 19.21% in August; trade deficit at $17.4 billion

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's exports grew by 19.21 percent to $27.84 billion in August on account of healthy performance by sectors such as petroleum.

"Export trade during August 2018 recorded at $27.84 billion, a positive growth of 19.21 percent. Exports excluding Petroleum also reported a positive growth of 17.43 percent," Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet.

Merchandise imports too rose by 25.41 percent in August to $45.24 billion due to the rising crude oil prices, leaving a trade deficit of $17.4 billion.

In July, trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of $18.02 billion.

During April-August this fiscal, the exports recorded a growth of 16.13 percent, while the imports during the first five months of this fiscal grew by 17.34 percent.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 02:25 pm

