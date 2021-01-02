MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Exports slip 0.8% in December 2020; trade deficit widens to $15.71 billion

Exports in December 2019 was $27.11 billion, while imports stood at $39.5 billion.

PTI
January 02, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
Trade (Image: Reuters)

Trade (Image: Reuters)

The country’s exports declined marginally by 0.8 percent to $26.89 billion in December 2020, due to contraction in sectors like petroleum, leather and marine products, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Saturday.

The trade deficit in December widened to $15.71 billion, as imports grew by 7.6 percent to $42.6 billion, the data showed.

Exports in December 2019 was $27.11 billion, while imports stood at $39.5 billion.

In November 2020, the exports were down by 8.74 percent.

In April-December 2020-21, the country’s merchandise exports contracted by 15.8 percent to $200.55 billion, as compared to $238.27 billion in the same period of 2019-20.

Close

Imports during the nine months of the current fiscal declined by 29.08 percent to $258.29 billion, as against $364.18 billion in April-December 2019-20.

"India is thus a net importer in December 2020, with a trade deficit of $15.71 billion, as compared to a trade deficit of $12.49 billion, widened by 25.78 percent,” the ministry said in a statement.

In December 2020, oil imports declined by 10.37 percent to $9.61 billion.

During April-December this fiscal, the imports dipped by 44.46 percent to $53.71 billion.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Commerce Ministry #Economy #Exports
first published: Jan 2, 2021 11:10 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.