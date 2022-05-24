Exports rises 21% to $23.7 billion during May 1-21

The country's exports rose by 21.1 percent to USD 23.7 billion during May 1-21, on account of healthy growth in various sectors, such as petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods, an official said.

During the second week of this month (May 15-21), the exports grew by about 24 percent to USD 8.03 billion, the official added.

Petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods' exports during May 1-21 expanded by 81.1 percent, about 17 percent, and about 44 percent, respectively.

The total figure for May is likely to be realized by the commerce ministry in June.

In April, the exports rose by 30.7 percent to USD 40.19 billion. Imports during the month grew by 30.97 percent to USD 60.3 billion.