    Exports rises 21% to $23.7 billion during May 1-21

    During the second week of this month (May 15-21), the exports grew by about 24 percent to USD 8.03 billion, the official added.

    PTI
    May 24, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    Representational Image. Source: Reuters

    The country's exports rose by 21.1 percent to USD 23.7 billion during May 1-21, on account of healthy growth in various sectors, such as petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods, an official said.

    Petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods' exports during May 1-21 expanded by 81.1 percent, about 17 percent, and about 44 percent, respectively.

    The total figure for May is likely to be realized by the commerce ministry in June.

    In April, the exports rose by 30.7 percent to USD 40.19 billion. Imports during the month grew by 30.97 percent to USD 60.3 billion.



    Tags: #Economy #Exports #India
    first published: May 24, 2022 01:33 pm
