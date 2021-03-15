Exports rise for third straight month in February, trade deficit spikes 24%

India’s merchandise exports managed to grow for the third straight month in February, rising by a marginal 0.67 percent. Released on March 15, the latest official data for India's foreign trade gives more credence to the prediction of economists and exporters that strong and consistent growth in the sector will take some time to emerge.

The latest pace of rise has slowed down from January's 6.16 percent growth as trade in major foreign exchange earners such as petroleum, gems & jewellery and engineering goods continued to take a hit. Outbound trade stood at $27.9 billion, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry. The data shows cumulative exports in the first eleven of the financial year fell 12.23 percent to $256.1 billion, as compared to the same period in the previous year.

On the other hand, imports rose by 7 percent to $40.5 billion, after January's 2 percent growth. After contracting for nearly a year, imports have continued to rise since December.

As a result, India's trade deficit continued to climb up in February, spiking nearly 24 percent to $12.6 billion. India's trade position has returned to the familiar deficit territory after witnessing a rare trade surplus of $800 million last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced national lockdown.