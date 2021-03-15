English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Exports rise for third straight month in February, trade deficit spikes 24%

Imports continued to rise at a faster pace in February. As a result, the trade deficit also spiked by 24 per cent to $12.6 billion.

Subhayan Chakraborty
March 15, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST

India’s merchandise exports managed to grow for the third straight month in February, rising by a marginal 0.67 percent. Released on March 15, the latest official data for India's foreign trade gives more credence to the prediction of economists and exporters that strong and consistent growth in the sector will take some time to emerge.

The latest pace of rise has slowed down from January's 6.16 percent growth as trade in major foreign exchange earners such as petroleum, gems & jewellery and engineering goods continued to take a hit. Outbound trade stood at $27.9 billion, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry. The data shows cumulative exports in the first eleven of the financial year fell 12.23 percent to $256.1 billion, as compared to the same period in the previous year.

On the other hand, imports rose by 7 percent to $40.5 billion, after January's 2 percent growth. After contracting for nearly a year, imports have continued to rise since December.

As a result, India's trade deficit continued to climb up in February, spiking nearly 24 percent to $12.6 billion. India's trade position has returned to the familiar deficit territory after witnessing a rare trade surplus of $800 million last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced national lockdown.
Subhayan Chakraborty
TAGS: #Covid-19 #export #import #India #trade deficit
first published: Mar 15, 2021 06:20 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.