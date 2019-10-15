Exports rise 7% to Rs 5,022 cr at Indore SEZ between April-September

Over 50 per cent of the exports came from medicines, he said, adding the SEZ had 60 units of pharmacy, packaging and other firms.
Exports from Indore SEZ in Madhya Pradesh touched Rs 5,022 crore between April-September against Rs 4,691 crore in the corresponding period last year, a rise of seven per cent, an official said on October 15.
Over 50 per cent of the exports came from medicines, he said, adding the SEZ had 60 units of pharmacy, packaging and other firms.The zone, though called Indore SEZ, is spread over 1,100 hectares in Pithampur Industrial Area in adjoining Dhar district.The Great Diwali Discount!
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 10:00 pm