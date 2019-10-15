App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exports rise 7% to Rs 5,022 cr at Indore SEZ between April-September

Over 50 per cent of the exports came from medicines, he said, adding the SEZ had 60 units of pharmacy, packaging and other firms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Exports from Indore SEZ in Madhya Pradesh touched Rs 5,022 crore between April-September against Rs 4,691 crore in the corresponding period last year, a rise of seven per cent, an official said on October 15.

Over 50 per cent of the exports came from medicines, he said, adding the SEZ had 60 units of pharmacy, packaging and other firms.

The zone, though called Indore SEZ, is spread over 1,100 hectares in Pithampur Industrial Area in adjoining Dhar district.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Indore SEZ #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.