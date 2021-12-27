Exports rise 36% during December 1-21: Commerce Ministry

Representational image.

The country’s exports rose by 36.2 per cent to $23.82 billion during December 1-21 this year, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Exports, excluding petroleum, have increased by 28.08 per cent during the period under review.

"The value of export is $23.82 billion, up by 36.20 per cent over the same period of 2020-21 ($17.49 billion) and up by 27.70 per cent over the same period of 2019-20 ($18.65 billion),” it said.