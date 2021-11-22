MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Exports rise 18.8% to $20 billion so far in November

Imports during the period increased 45.34 per cent to $35.11 billion as against $24.15 billion during the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

PTI
November 22, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
Representational Image. Source: Reuters

Representational Image. Source: Reuters

The country's exports rose 18.8 per cent to $20.01 billion during the three week period of this month (November 1-21), due to healthy growth in sectors such as petroleum products, engineering goods, chemicals and gems and jewellery, according to the preliminary data of the commerce ministry. Imports during the period increased 45.34 per cent to $35.11 billion as against $24.15 billion during the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

The exports are growing at a healthy rate and are expected to cross $400 billion by the end of the current fiscal. In October, the outbound shipments jumped 43 per cent to $35.65 billion, while the trade deficit widened to $19.73 billion during the month.

ALSO READ: Exports of agricultural, processed food products up 14.7% to $11.65 billion in April-October

Export sectors that are recording positive growth continuously include petroleum, coffee, engineering goods, cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, gems and jewellery, chemicals plastic and linoleum and marine products. Cumulatively exports during April-October 2021 stood at $233.54 billion, which is an increase of 55.13 per cent compared to the same period last year. During the same period, imports rose 78.16 per cent to $331.39 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $97.85 billion.
PTI
Tags: #engineering goods #Indian economy #Indian exports #Indian imports #petroleum products
first published: Nov 22, 2021 09:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.