Exports post first rise in 7 months, grow by 2.91% in February

India's exports rose for the first time in seven months in February growing by 2.91 percent to $27.65 billion, according to the commerce ministry data released on March 13. Imports too grew by 2.48 percent to $37.5 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $9.85 billion as against $9.72 billion in February 2019.

Oil imports jumped by 14.26 percent to $10.76 billion in February compared to 9.41 billion in the year-ago month.

Exports during April-February this fiscal dipped by 1.5 percent to $292.91 billion.

Imports during the period declined by 7.30 percent to $436 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $143.12 billion.