    Exports of agri, processed food through APEDA may exceed $23.7 billion in FY22

    Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is taking a series of steps such as promoting IT-enabled activities for ease of doing business in the promotion and development of exports from India.

    PTI
    February 13, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
    Representative image

    Exports of agricultural and processed food products through APEDA are expected to exceed the target of $23.7 billion in the current fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Sunday. Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is taking a series of steps such as promoting IT-enabled activities for ease of doing business in the promotion and development of exports from India, it said.

    APEDA, it said, is working with the state governments for ensuring traceability and market linkages for farmers for promoting exports. It is giving thrust on ensuring digitization of land records and formalization of tenancy for the farmers, which helps in boosting exports, the ministry added.

    ALSO READ: Economic Survey 2022: Resilience of India's exports to drive growth revival in 2022-23

    It also said that as of date, there are 417 registered GI (geographical indication) products and out of that 150 are from the agricultural and food sector. Country specific agri-export strategy reports have been prepared for 60 countries in consultation with the Indian Embassies and High Commissions of the respective countries to tap the opportunities emerging during the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.

    "Notwithstanding several logistical challenges faced in the global trade of commodities, India's agricultural and processed food exports have grown at a steady pace in the last decade, M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA said on the occasion of the authority's 36th Foundation Day. Exports of agricultural and processed food products under APEDA basket rose to $20.67 billion (Rs 1,53,049 crore) during 2020-21, from $9.31 billion (Rs 42,437 crore) in 2010-11.
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 06:22 pm
