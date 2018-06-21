App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exports from SEZs up 38% in May at Rs 29k cr

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Exports from special economic zones (SEZs) grew by 38 percent in May to Rs 29,236 crore, according to data by EPCES.

Export Promotion Council for EoUs and SEZs (EPCES) said the major sectors contributing to the growth include biotech, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, computers, electronics, non-conventional energy, plastic, rubber, trading and services.

Further, during April-May this fiscal, exports from these zones rose by 11 per cent to Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

Vinay Sharma, officiating chairman of EPCES, said: "The healthy pace of growth in exports from SEZs once again reflects the increasing economical impact of these zones and its contribution to the country's export earnings."

The major export destinations are the UAE, US and Saudi Arabia.

However, regions like Hong Kong, Africa, Kenya and Oman have seen negative trends, it added.

These zones enjoy certain fiscal and non-fiscal incentives such as no licence requirement for import; full freedom for subcontracting; and no routine examination by customs authorities of export/import cargo.

They also enjoy direct and indirect tax benefits.

Exports from special economic zones grew by about 15 percent to Rs 5.52 lakh crore in 2017-18.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #SEZ

